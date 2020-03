We predicted that Nikon would have first dibs on the 24.8-megapixel sensor Sony introduced the other day, but in truth, Sony itself looks like it's making a grab, allegedly planning to put it into the unnamed Alpha flagship model you see in the pics above. We'll drop more details as they come, but all we know for now is that it's got the full-size 35mm CMOS and it uses SuperSteady Shot anti-shake technology inside. [DigitalCameraInfo.com]