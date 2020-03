At first glance, I thought the CFD-W77 was a double iPod dock from our friends at Sony. My second glance made me want to call the SPEG—that's the Society for the Prevention of Extinction of Gadgets and give them the good news. "The double tape deck is still alive." This species, with CD player and AM/FM tuner, comes in two shades of gray and can be found in its natural habitat of Japan for around $150. [Akihabara News]