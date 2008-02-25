How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Alpha A700: with 12.2megapixel and HDMI Goodness

A700-lens.jpgSony announced its high performance DSLR last year after many rumours and much anticipation. The Alpha A700 features a new CMOS sensor with 12.24-megapixel resolution, faster image processing, and a 3.0-inch high contrast LCD monitor.

“With the A700 we aim to provide a high performance solution that meets all of the diverse, sophisticated demands of high-end enthusiast and professional photographers alike,” says John Wallace, Sony Australia’s Business Development Manager for the Digital SLR Division.

The body design of the A700 features contoured grip for comfortable handling and thoughtful control layout for visibility, fast and accurate autofocusing and accurate exposures. Dual slots are provided for Memory Stick PRO Duo and CompactFlash cards, which can be supported simultaneously and users can select which card to record to.

A700-rear.jpgThe A700 introduced a new 'Quick Navi' interface that enables key camera settings to be accessed via a joystick plus icons on the screen. The 3.0” LCD monitor with 921,000 dots of resolution boasts a hybrid structure and anti-reflective coating to provide better viewing in sunlight. Furthermore, the HDMI terminal allows viewers to experience images in Full HD.

Under the skin, the Alpha A700 boasts Sony’s custom-designed CMOS sensor. The integrated 12-bit A/D conversion and Dual Noise Reduction Circuit enables the camera to read out the image signals at high speed with reduced image noise. The image data is then passed to the new and more powerful BIONZ image processor (capable of 5 frames/second at 12 megapixels) that further reduces noise before the image data is compressed into JPEG files. An all-new shutter mechanism offers a maximum speed of 1/8,000 second with flash synch at 1/250 second without SuperSteady Shot.

The Alpha A700 body is available for $2,249, an extra $150 for the single lens (18-70mm) and $2,999 for the A700 body plus 16-105mm lens.

[Product pageSony Australia]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles