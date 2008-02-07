Sony #1 in LCD; Biggest Names Hold Fast, But Cheap-o Brands Taking Out Weaker Competition

Last quarter was an all-out TV-maker battle, and you my friends were the territory. DisplaySearch's results for Q4 '07 declared the victor in the US LCD category to be Sony for the very first time. Panasonic handily crushed all comers in the smaller US plasma race, and Samsung, with strong #2 finishes in both, ended up remaining the #1 overall TV brand in the country. LG also held its own. But while these Big Four gained ground—often by keeping profit margins slim and exploring cheaper manufacturing—other well-regarded brands like Sharp, Philips and Hitachi fell back. The strongest competition in LCD came from Vizio and Polaroid, but many other brands clashed like barbarians at the gate. DisplaySearch's charts with market share number are just after the jump, but first answer this simple question:

[DisplaySearch]