This pendant lamp concept by a group of Korean designers has an extra function as a dinner table water fountain: hot and cold water is delivered by the globe "fruits" you can see plugged into it. So yes, it's a nice idea and certainly seems convenient, but no no no! Water supplies, light bulbs and electrical wiring all hanging over your head ready to plunge down and zap your dinner party into the next life? Sounds like too much of an electrical Sword of Damocles to us. [Yanko Design]