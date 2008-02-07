Socket Sense Power Strip Has the Sense to Slide

The age old conundrum of AC adapter bricks not fitting correctly on power strips has had many solutions lately, but this Socket Sense seems to be quite a clever one to add to the pile. It looks like a standard strip with the plugs offset at a 45 degree angle, but each socket can actually slide up and down the strip to accommodate larger or smaller plugs.

The Socket Sense isn't big enough to make for a strip made up entirely of AC adapter bricks, but it should fit a good number more than standard strips—a fair compromise unless you're going for something like this. Then again, at US$39, you may be better off getting a few normal strips and daisy chaining. [Ideativeinc via The Gadgeteer via Oh Gizmo]