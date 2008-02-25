snes4iphone v1.0.0 Tested (Verdict: Playable)

ZodTTD's snes4iphone v1.0.0 was recently released and it works surprisingly well. After a few games of Mario All-Stars and Super Mario World it's obvious this emulator has come a long way. While in-game audio is still missing, background music plays fine. Gameplay is fairly smooth with frameskip enabled, and the emulator supports landscape and portrait display modes. Perhaps the best feature is the well implemented save system. Basically, you're not going to beat any crazy speed runs using snes4iphone, but it's a nice distraction for the bus. [ZodTTD via BGR]