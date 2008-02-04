How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

"Snack-Size" Cigarettes Offer Super-Size Nicotine

cigarette-man.jpgIn an era when smokers are subjected to the hostile smoking environment of...fresh air...our friends at Philip Morris are ready to accommodate those looking to expedite the process stepping outside. They've packed the same amount of nicotine goodness into a smaller package—think of it as the iPod Nano of the lifespan cigarette world.

The product is called Marlboro Intense, and it's being test marketed in Turkey.

While a normal cigarette measures 8.5cm, the Marlboro Intense is just 7.2cm long. If it takes the average person 7 minutes to smoke a cigarette, our middle school math tells us that the average Intense would take just 6 minutes to enjoy (we calculated the time saved at 63 seconds).

We're not going to end this with a snarky, anti-smoking comment. That shit is like crack nicotine to the smoking crowd. We'll just observe how interesting it is that the miniaturising trend (that could probably be best credited to consumer electronics) has made its way to tobacco products. [timesonline via dvorak] [photo]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles