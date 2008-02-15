Smart Guide Drill-Aid Will Stop Your Holes Wandering (Yes, I Said HOLES)

Bongkun Shin's concept design Smart Guide keeps your drill at right-angles to the surface, meaning no more badly-placed and mis-aligned holes. It also keeps your aim right on target by collapsing smoothly as you advance the drill bit forwards. It looks like it acts as a guard to protect you from flying debris, as well. The idea seems so simple I'd love someone to make it soon, please—building my new computer desk would be so much easier. I am hoping, though, that, if it becomes reality the Smart Guide is separate from the drill in the pics, which just looks like something that Buck Rogers' pastry chef might use to whip up a meringue. [Yanko designs]