Slim PS3 is Heading for Shelves this Spring?

The guys at T3 are saying one of their inside men has heard word that Sony will be producing a slimmer, sexier PS3 heading for the shelves this Spring. While everyone knows that Sony will eventually shrink its very obese console, such news would come as a surprise given that Sony took many more years to shrink their PSOne and PS2 (though Sony has recently successfully shrunken their Blu-ray laser to fit in laptops). Still, Sony's biggest goal at the moment is building consoles cheaper. Maybe that means small, too. Maybe it doesn't.

Either way, T3's mock-up looks sexy as hell, and they also think a new rumoured 160GB model could appear in the new slinky, skinny-as-Kate-Moss form. [T3]