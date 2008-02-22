Sliding Glass Phone is Low on Features, High on Glass In Your Face

Designer Chris Owens has come up with a fashion phone that's even slicker (and lacking in features) than the LG Prada or the Samsung Armani phones. The design's appealing because it's got a giant screen on the front (much like the Prada or the iPhone), but has an illuminated glass dialpad that slides out from the bottom. Yes, it looks like you can pretty much only call or text message people with the phone, but fashionistas don't bother with emails. Video "demo" after the jump. [Chris Owens via Yanko Design]