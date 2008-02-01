Skloib's White Box Cube Is Secret Living-Room Transformer

This is what my future home will look like: clean, simple, white— like a doctor's office, you might think. But when I turn a nondescript "white box cube," all sorts of crap starts happening: what you thought was my painting is now my TV, a planter starts emitting coloured mood-light, music spews from a mural on the wall and screens embedded in the cabinets spring to life. What Austrian furniture designer Skloib has invented is, essentially, the Austin Powers bachelor pad of 2015, and I want it to be a reality. Soon, please. [Trendir]