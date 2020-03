Sigma's second camera to accumulate "near mythic" status in as many years, the compact DP1, is up for pre-order on Amazon. It uses the same Foveon X3 sensor as their SD14 DSLR, which means that at higher ISO settings, shots might be noisier than a Ministry concert. And for $900, you could actually buy an entry-level DSLR. [Amazon via 1001 Noisy Cameras via Gadget Lab]