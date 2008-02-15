SightMate Device Helps Partially-Sighted People and Colourblind

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Although the SightMate looks like a pair of those video glasses, it actually improves the sight of people with poor eyesight. A two-megapixel camera with 3x zoom sits in the middle of the outer frame and feeds images to a double 640 x 480 display inside the glasses.

There is even compensation for colourblindness, and people with 20/70 and 20/200 acuity can get 20/20 to 20/40 vision wearing the device. Rather like the warnings on sleeping tablets, the manufacturers do not suggest you drive (or, let's assume, operate heavy machinery) when using it. All this tech doesn't come cheap, however: the SightMate is available for around US$3,500—that's US$2,500 more expensive than most video glasses. [Eyetonomy via DailyTech —Thanks Kyle and Demetrius]

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

