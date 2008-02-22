Paramount's PR department is slower than the rest of the industry. They're officially Blu-ray as of today. So now it's totally and completely finished: All of the major studios, Wal-Mart, Amazon, Best Buy and Netflix are full steam ahead on Blu-ray. If you haven't digested the fact that HD DVD is gone by now, maybe it's time for some Tums. And counselling. [Reuters]
Show's Over Folks, Paramount Officially Goes Blu
