Sneakers hanging from telephone lines has long been an iconic image of urban life—which is why it inspired designers Peter Pracilio and Oscar Lopez to develop this Shoe Chandelier. Why they chose to make a light out of it is unclear, but it has a very compelling weirdness about it. The good news is that all signs point to this design becoming a real world product (in both chandelier and tabletop versions) sometime in the near future. Additional pic after the break.

[DesignGo and The World's Best Ever]