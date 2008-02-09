SeXBox Gets Core Version, Plus Wiin Now Available

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Is the SeXbox 3600 too much SeXbox for you? Now there's a slightly cheaper version available in Japan that strangely mirrors the jump from the real Xbox 360 Premium to the Xbox 360 Core. Here's how we figure.

The 3600 comes with a rotor (vibrator), lotion, and a costume. The Core comes with the rotor, lotion, a condom, but no costume. You could technically get the job done without a costume, like you could without a hard drive, but it's not really pleasant, if you know what we mean. And a condom? That's like the memory card. Kinda unnecessary for the task at hand. If there were a SeXbox 3600 Elite—and there's no reason to think that there wouldn't be—we imagine that the beefier package would also have a doll.

Oh, and the Wiin Remote is also available. It's just a vibrator, which makes the "Wiin" sound in Japanese. [Akiba Blog via Kotaku]

