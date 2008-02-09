Seiler Piano Supports Hands, Keys and Cars

This "suspension" piano by Seiler brings everyone's favourite style of bridge indoors and gives it a soundtrack beyond the typical roar of automobiles drowning out the subtle splashing of suicide jumpers. A meticulously crafted mahogany piano suspended on a cast iron frame, we'd be afraid to even touch a key lest we induce the sound of metal shredding expensive wood. But our guess is that the piano's quite literal delicate balance between fluid fragility and rigid stability is its entire appeal. [seiler via dvice]