Scopetris Celebrates Oscilloscopes, Russians

Oscilloscope hacks are generally reserved for the most extreme gaming geeks, but this version of "Scopetris" is something that any Tetris fan can appreciate. Running on an oscilloscope decked out with custom hardware, the creator actually drew each piece, giving the board an interesting juxtaposition of the physical and the digital. And it beats the hell out of Pong. Here's a vid of the gorgeous creation in action:

Since the images refresh at 100Hz, the game runs as smooth as a baby's...Scopetris. [Project via technabob]

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

