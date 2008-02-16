Scopetris Celebrates Oscilloscopes, Russians

Oscilloscope hacks are generally reserved for the most extreme gaming geeks, but this version of "Scopetris" is something that any Tetris fan can appreciate. Running on an oscilloscope decked out with custom hardware, the creator actually drew each piece, giving the board an interesting juxtaposition of the physical and the digital. And it beats the hell out of Pong. Here's a vid of the gorgeous creation in action:

Since the images refresh at 100Hz, the game runs as smooth as a baby's...Scopetris. [Project via technabob]