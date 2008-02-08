How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Scientists Invent Updatable Holographic Display

Researchers at the University of Arizona, with funding from the US Air Force, have developed the world's first rewritable holographic display. And by "holographic display" we more mean cheesy baseball cards, mid '90s artwork and credit card logos...as opposed to Star Wars. But the process is still pretty incredible nonetheless.

fig4a_tay_08994A-copy.preview.jpgEssentially just laser-etched plastic sandwiched between layers of glass, when massive amounts of voltage are applied—9 kilovolts, to be exact—viewers can enjoy a true, all-red 3D display. With sizes up to only 4 inches, write times of 3 minutes and a shelf life of just a few hours, you won't be seeing these holograms around anytime soon. But your dreams of absurdly tacky monochromatic 3D photoframes are not in vain. [uanews via newscientist]

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
animation castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles