Billed as a way of acclimatising kids with airport security checks, the Scan-It X-Ray machine detects the presence of metal in objects and is, let's face it, a scary addition to your child's toy box. Stick Barbie on the conveyor belt, pass her through the Scan-It and you will be able to see if her IUD is in place or not. It costs US$29.95, but I'm going to hang on for the Crazy CIA Waterboarding Kit. Seriously. [OhGizmo]