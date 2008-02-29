SatNav system for Zimmer Frames for Those Senior Moments

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

So, gadgeteers, this is what we will be reduced to riding around on by the year 2080. Developed by the University of Arnhem-Nijmegen in Holland, the Zimmer SatNav is for either olds, amnesiacs or for people whose sense of direction is so poor that they get lost on their way to the bathroom.

zimmerframeG_468x431.jpgIt's Luddite-friendly, with just five large buttons on it, each with a symbol, such as a toilet or a cup of coffee. And, while the GPS works just fine outdoors, the Zimmer SatNav works indoors as well, automatically switching to wireless so users don't go to sleep in the closet by mistake. [Daily Mail]

