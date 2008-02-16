How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sandwich Phone is Great in a Detached, Ironic Sort of Way

If you liked the burger phone from Juno but don't want to be seen as the type of person who just buys something because it was featured in a trendy movie, despite clearly being that type of person, don't sweat it. Here's a sandwich phone. It's equally stupid/ironic, but it'll make you look at least a little bit like a true original. Just don't get your 16-year-old friend pregnant; she's much less cute and funny than Ellen Page, and let's face it, you're no Michael Cera. Also, you're probably over 18 and that's gross and illegal. Just stick to the phone. [Product Page via Textually]

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
animation castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles