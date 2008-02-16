Sandwich Phone is Great in a Detached, Ironic Sort of Way

If you liked the burger phone from Juno but don't want to be seen as the type of person who just buys something because it was featured in a trendy movie, despite clearly being that type of person, don't sweat it. Here's a sandwich phone. It's equally stupid/ironic, but it'll make you look at least a little bit like a true original. Just don't get your 16-year-old friend pregnant; she's much less cute and funny than Ellen Page, and let's face it, you're no Michael Cera. Also, you're probably over 18 and that's gross and illegal. Just stick to the phone. [Product Page via Textually]