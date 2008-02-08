SanDisk's 8GB Ultra II SDHC Doesn't Even Need a Reader

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Making flash memory USB compatible without a card reader seems to be the hot thing to do nowdays, and SanDisk is following up on the crazy with their Ultra II SD card with USB interface. It's 8GB, has a US$99 MSRP, and can fold in half to reveal the USB connector that you can easily shove into the USB slot on your machine. Because if we have to carry around one more thing in our bags when making the mad dash to grab a seat at Macworld, we may just collapse halfway in and have to blog prone on our stomachs in the aisle. [BusinessWire via jkontherun]

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

