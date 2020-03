This new Sandisk 32GB SDHC card may give you colossal space for HD video capture, but we'll see if the Class 4 speed rating holds up under such pressure. The card is driving down memory prices though - despite costing US$349, it's half the cost of Toshiba's model a few months ago. It won't be available until April, and by then at least one memory hungry camera will need such huge capacity. [Wired]