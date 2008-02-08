Samsung Soul Has Mighty Morphing Touchpad Display

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung's Ultra Edition range will get a revamp with their new Soul, a 7.2Mbps HSDPA mobile which is only 12.9mm thick. It comes with auto focus 5MP camera, 2.2" 320 x 240 pixel full-colour display, SD slot and a touchpad display system that will morph the user interface, changing icons according to the application you are using. For example, in music mode playback controls will appear, but while sending an SMS these will be replaced with editing functions. The rest of the specs are quite nice too.

Samsung Soul 3 GI.jpgSamsung Soul 2 GI.jpgSamsung Soul 1 GI.jpg

Samsung_Soul_2.jpg[Akihabara]

