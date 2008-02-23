How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung Planning on 256GB SSDs, Huge Price Drops by End of the Year

I told you SSDs would be plummeting in price this year, and here's Samsung coming along making me look like some sort of genius for finding an article that said that and then writing about it. I rule! Anyhow, Samsung is looking to double the size of its SSDs not once this year, but twice, ending up with a 256GB SSD by year's end.

Samsung already has a 128GB drive on deck for the third quarter of this year, doubling the size of the drives we're seeing in pricey laptops like the SSD flavour of the Macbook Air. And while there are plans in place to bump that up to 256GB soon after, it'd be done using "Multi Level Cell (MLC) storage, which is slower than a Single Level Cell (SLC) drive but stacks multiple bits of data per cell to reduce the overall cost of the disk." That kind of sucks, as the SLC drives aren't exactly blowing us away with their blistering speed, so it doesn't really seem worth it to jack up the capacity if the performance will take a nosedive as a result.

In any case, the good news is that SSD prices are expected to drop 35% to 45% yearly. As far as I'm concerned, it's fine that Samsung is playing around with big, expensive, inefficient SSDs as long as it's also working on smaller, faster, cheaper versions that, you know, people would actually buy. No one is clamouring for a 256GB iPhone, after all. We're not that greedy. [CNET via Electronista]

