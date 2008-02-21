Its click 'n' snap-ness may not be quite as radical as the Nokia N93 featured in Transformers: The Movie, but Samsung's patent for a gaming phone is pretty awesome. In phone mode, the phone looks like, well, a phone, but slide it into game mode and it becomes just a little bit special, with a folding housing that contains a third keypad. See how the US Patents and Trademark Office have had it described to them.

Provided is a portable terminal having a game function. The terminal includes a main body housing having a first keypad and a second keypad; a folding housing having a third keypad, a hinge device for rotatably coupling the folding housing to the main body housing about a first hinge axis; an opening unit provided between the main housing and the folding housing along the first hinge axis; and a swing housing positioned on the folding housing, swinging about a second hinge axis from the folding housing to a position longitudinally parallel with the main body housing and the folding housing, opening the first keypad and the opening unit before swinging to expose the first keypad, and closing the first keypad and the opening unit after swinging to hide the first keypad. Thus, a user interface environment can be improved in a game mode and in a phone mode.

