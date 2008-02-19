Samsung Makes a Bold Choice, Decides to Focus on Blu-ray Over HD DVD

Oh man, big news, guys! I don't know if you've heard, but it looks like Blu-ray has won the format war and HD DVD is dead! You heard it here first, spread the news! In fact, Samsung has just announced that it's scaling back its HD DVD operations and focusing more on Blu-ray. "Samsung is expected to show more interests in Blu-ray products than rival HD DVDs," says the Director of Obvious Decisions at Samsung headquarters. Toshiba, seriously, make this official so we can move on. Please. [Korea Times via Pocket Lint]