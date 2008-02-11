How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Samsung G400 Flip-Phone has Two Touchscreens, 5MP Camera

The new G400 gets its "Dual-Touch Chic" surname thanks to a touchscreen on the inside and outside of its skinny metal frame. We do, however, wonder what what the hell it's for—controlling its music-playing functions perhaps? Measuring in at 4.1 x 2.0 x 0.6 inches, this is Samsung's first go at an all-metal flip-phone but, other than shiny looks and those "chic" touchscreens, it's pretty similar to other top-of-the-line Samsung cells. The G400 has a 5-megapixel autofocus camera, 2.2-inch inner display, RDS FM radio, 100MB of memory and expansion via microSD. Available in April/May for around $490. [Mobile review]

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
animation castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles