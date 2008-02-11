Samsung G400 Flip-Phone has Two Touchscreens, 5MP Camera

The new G400 gets its "Dual-Touch Chic" surname thanks to a touchscreen on the inside and outside of its skinny metal frame. We do, however, wonder what what the hell it's for—controlling its music-playing functions perhaps? Measuring in at 4.1 x 2.0 x 0.6 inches, this is Samsung's first go at an all-metal flip-phone but, other than shiny looks and those "chic" touchscreens, it's pretty similar to other top-of-the-line Samsung cells. The G400 has a 5-megapixel autofocus camera, 2.2-inch inner display, RDS FM radio, 100MB of memory and expansion via microSD. Available in April/May for around $490. [Mobile review]