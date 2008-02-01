How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rumour: Office For Mac 2004 To Get Native XML Support In 3 Weeks

officemac08.jpgMicrosoft's Office 2008 suite for Mac hit retail shelves yesterday, offering frustrated Mac users the ability to open up the new XML file types of Office 2007 without having to download an additional patch. But reader Jason has written in to tell us that within the next three weeks, Office 2004 for Mac users will receive an update that will allow the XML files to be opened natively, without the need to upgrade to the new software.

We're waiting for Microsoft to get back to us to confirm or smash the rumour. But if your sole reason for upgrading to Office 2008 was XML support, then you may want to hold off for a few weeks.

[Office 2008 - Thanks Jason!]

