Rubik's Cube Security Gadget Looks Too Complicated To Be Useful

Could you imagine if you had to solve a Rubik's cube every time you had to access your email? Your Google Groups friends would call you up in about a week wondering if you died. Cheng-Li Hung thinks differently, and designed up this rather cool-looking (and slightly simplified) Rubik's security system. To secure your computer, just set up a colour combination that only you know. "Solve" the cube for your colour combo and you're back in. You can even set a time limit so people can't just guess. Neat idea, but it's too impractical to work. [Yanko Design]