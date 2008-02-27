How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Round-Up: Sony 2008 Line Show Goodie Bag

As you may have noticed, Sony is currently planted in Vegas, announcing gear it withheld from us at CES. The biggest news is the arrival of the BDP S350 and S550, the first full-spec 2.0 Blu-ray players, complete with Ethernet and the long-awaited BD-Live compatibility. On Monday, Sony also gave us two new high-performance Cyber-shots, the W300 and H50. And just this morning they announced everything from a tiny dongle (for Bluetooth audio) to a huge rack (for A/V management), though no TVs or VAIOs. Here are the most interesting highlights:

PFR V1 - Funky head-worn speakers that reflect full-range sound into your ears

NHS 130C - A massive rack-mounted high-definition audio-video system

MDR AS100W - Outdoor sports headphones that convert into earbuds when the workout ends

NWZ A720, A820 and A820K - New 2.4-inch screen A/V Network Walkmans (Walkmen?) with Bluetooth A2DP

- HT-7200, HT-SS2300, HT-CT100 and HT-DDWG700Home-theater-in-a-box systems to accompany Sony's Blu-ray players (sold separately of course)

PS-LX300USB - A USB turntable for converting your old records to MP3

[More Sony on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles