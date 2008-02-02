Rinspeed Splash Sports Car Walks On Water

The Rinspeed Splash is a peppy sports car, going from 0-100 in 5.9 seconds and hitting top speeds of a modest 201kph. However, getting to a destination is not just about the speed at which you travel, but the route you take getting there. And the natural gas powered Rinspeed Splash, with the touch of a button, uses hydraulics to transform the car into a boat.

When cruising the water, a hydrofoil system—a mechanism generally reserved to lift hulls from the water to increase boat speed—allows the car to hover a few feet over the water while it uses a propeller to hit speeds of 45 knots (that's a respectable 83 kilometres per hour).

We're not sure how much the Splash costs, but needless to say, it's probably more than a car or a boat. [dailymail via newlaunches]