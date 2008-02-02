How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Rinspeed Splash Sports Car Walks On Water

hydrofoilcar3BAR_468x302.jpgThe Rinspeed Splash is a peppy sports car, going from 0-100 in 5.9 seconds and hitting top speeds of a modest 201kph. However, getting to a destination is not just about the speed at which you travel, but the route you take getting there. And the natural gas powered Rinspeed Splash, with the touch of a button, uses hydraulics to transform the car into a boat.

hydrofoilcar2BAR_468x311.jpgWhen cruising the water, a hydrofoil system—a mechanism generally reserved to lift hulls from the water to increase boat speed—allows the car to hover a few feet over the water while it uses a propeller to hit speeds of 45 knots (that's a respectable 83 kilometres per hour).

We're not sure how much the Splash costs, but needless to say, it's probably more than a car or a boat. [dailymail via newlaunches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
animation castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles