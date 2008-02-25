Revolution Synthesizer R2 Looks Like Death Star Control Panel, Not R2

Future Retro's Revolution Synthesizer R2 looks amazing; we completely have no use for a synthesiser, but we totally want one. With a complete aluminium construction, perfectly contrasting gun gray and white colours, as well as a smattering of blue LEDs all over, this synthesiser makes us moist in the most clichéd way possible. If that was not enough to get you interested, perhaps the circular sequencer interface, which allows single handed control; the ability to play patterns forwards, backwards, upside down and sideways, as well as remote pattern selection using MIDI program change messages will have you reaching for your anorexic wallet?

A built in remix feature allows 265 variations for each pattern and song, which gives more than 65,000 possible overall patterns. Further, the sound engine uses true analog synthesis throughout and the PC board has a new RAM chip, which extends the battery life from 1.5 years to a complete decade. Impressive. Unfortunately, US$750 is a little too much for us to pay for a novelty Death Star control panel, but the way synthesisers go, it's not bad at all. [Bornrich]