Reuters/NHK: Toshiba To Pull Plug on HD DVD Next Week

Both Japan's NHK and Reuters are reporting that Toshiba is going to finally pull the trigger on HD DVD, ending the format war after being punted by Wal-Mart (the US's biggest retailer), Best Buy and Netflix. The official announcement will come next week, though Reuters' source confirmed that "We have entered the final stage of planning to make our exit from the next generation DVD business." RIP HD DVD, you will always have a place on our mantle. At least until we buy a Blu-ray player. But really. [Reuters]