Retro iPod Mockup Ad Seems Way Too Real

Retro Thing got a neat submission from a reader in the form of a fake iPod ad made to look like it was from the 1950s. The ad (in full, below the jump) is based around a real gadget, the Regency TR-1, which was the world's first transistor radio, and serves its purpose all too well.

If you look at the real radio, it has a few signifiers similar in nature to the ipod, namely the round wheel and minimal design. But I think my favourite part of this mockup for the Apple Computer Company is that it promises 20 minutes of playback. Or maybe it's the monaural earpiece for $7.50, which, now that I think about it, was probably sky high for the time.

[Retro Thing]