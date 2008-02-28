How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

REEM B Humanoid Service Robot May Give ASIMO A Run (Ok, Stroll) For Its Money

Spanish company PAL Technology's ultimate goal is to develop a humanoid service robot, and REEM B is the latest prototype they've produced. The robot can navigate autonomously around buildings, identify and interact with people and objects and carry heavy weights. He may not be as nippy or sleek as Honda's ASIMO—his top speed is just under one mile an hour—but he's stronger than the latter, as you can see in the video.

REEM B's hands can perform some pretty sophisticated movements, even if he looks a little wobbly climbing stairs. The robot can recognise voice commands, maps the surrounding environment automatically and operates for 2 hours on one battery charge.

The demonstration of him lifting 7.5kg of water makes ASIMO's efforts with a paltry tray of coffee seem pretty weak, doesn't it? In fact, REEM B can lift up to 25% of its own weight. While he's clearly got some way to go until he can operate as a robot maid/butler, it seems that my dreams of a future tended by robot servants may not be so far-fetched. [New Launches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
animation castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles