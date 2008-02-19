Reebok Released Kool-Aid Scented Shoes for Some Insane Reason

In one of the most unnatural and nonsensical exercises in cross-branding, well, ever, Kool-Aid has teamed up with Reebok to create Kool-Aid scented shoes. Yes, now your feet can smeel like grape, cherry or strawberry rather than like sweaty death like they do now. Apparently, they went on sale at the start of the month, although I can't imagine anyone actually buying them. Seriously, someone explain this to me, because I'm having a lot of trouble wrapping my head around this one. [Styledash via Book of Joe]