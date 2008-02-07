Rear View Mirror DVR Ain't for Ellen

A replacement for your car's rear view mirror, the Camera Recorder Pro automatically records your driving in case of an accident. Featuring a 2.5" screen for playback, a video camera mounted on the mirror's back (allowing it to shoot the car's front) records footage to an SD card as long as the engine is running. So how well does it work? Just check this example video that captured a real accident in progress:

The best part is that you'll also have documentation of running out of the car to kick that guy's ass be a hero by calling 911 and performing CPR. US$449.95. [product via autoblog]