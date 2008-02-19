Real Fake Steve Jobs Mock Turtleneck, Made from Cotton, Not Harvested Chest Hair of Sacked Apple Engineers

There are three important differences between this turtleneck and those his Steveness actually wears: First, it is slightly cheaper (we suspect). Second, it has the words "Hello my name is Fake Steve Jobs" printed in large, friendly letters on a fake name tag on its front.

Third, it is made of cotton, rather than woven from the finest black carbon nanotubes harvested from the backs of cybernetic sheep. Available in small and medium sizes, the only reason we can think for this not coming in size L and above is so that no one buys one for Real Steve and he gets so pissed he shuts the company down. Only US$20. [Indie Tech via Gear Fuse]