Racetrack Fishbowl For Goldfish Daredevils

Goldfish lead boring lives. Granted, they are probably not intelligent enough to realise what they are missing, but with the threat of a porcelain grave constantly looming—these little guys need to live for the moment. This "Speedfish" bowl allows them to do just that with a design that focuses on the exciting world of head to head, edge of your seat fish racing competition. Unfortunately, the Speedfish track is only a concept piece, which is a bummer to Goldfish and racing fans everywhere. [R'pure via OutNext via Coolbuzz]