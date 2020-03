If I were to get married, I would be honoured if pastry chef Mark Randazzo of Mark Joseph Cakes would whip me up one of these awesome looking R2-D2 cakes for the reception. Unfortunately, that would also probably mean that my marriage would be over before it began. I would be left all alone, weeping in a corner cramming fistfuls of R2's delicious body into my mouth. [Mark Joseph Cakes via B-Side Blog via Boing Boing via Technabob]