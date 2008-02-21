I don't know about you, but it's so cold out there that I'm going everywhere with my Zissou beanie on. I wouldn't change it for anything, except an Indiana Jones fedora hat or any of these hand-knitted R2-D2 beanies. Perfect for snowboarding padawans (like Brian Lam) or X-Wing sled rides. [Carissa Knits and Excessively Diverted via Star Wars Blog]
R2-D2 Beanie Gives Us a Warm Fuzzy Feeling
Trending Stories Right Now
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.