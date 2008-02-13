QuickShell Backpack Makes Your Extreme Adventures Extremely Efficient

If you enjoy rock climbing, snowboarding, or base jumping, you need a backpack that fits in with your hardcore lifestyle. Designer Teo Song Wei believes that his QuickShell backpack concept could be the answer. Instead of packing and repacking your gear, the QuickShell allows users to simply snap on the appropriate module.

For example, you could snap on your snowboarding equipment then quickly transform it into a regular backpack as the situation warrants. I can't say that I'm big into sports that require a ton of gear, but I can see how the QuickShell could prove to be a big time saver. it might even be smart enough to graduate into an actual product. [Yanko Design]