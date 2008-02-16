Quaker Oats Working on an Oatmeal-Making Alarm Clock

The brilliant minds at Quaker Oats are currently hard at work at an alarm clock that'll prepare a steaming bowl of oatmeal for you just as it wakes you up. Containing an insulated milk container, a clock and a heater, it's got all the necessary equipment to make sure you stave off hunger with some hearty oats before work. Also, uh, diabeetus. That's all I've got; it's Friday afternoon, people, and I spent too much time on the retarded image you see to the left. Take what you can get.

