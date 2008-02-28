Put on Your 3D Glasses for Samsung's 3D-Ready Plasma TV

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Korea is first port of call (well, it would be, wouldn't it?) for these 3D-ready plasmas from Samsung. Available in two sizes: 42 and 50 inches, the PAVV Cannes 450 has a 30,000:1 ratio and 3D content support,, and will work with high-performance PC-supporting 3D software and 3D glasses. And there's even a super-expensive, HD version, the Cannes 550. More info, plus another shot, below.

20080228170851170.jpgThe Cannes 450 has Cell Light Control, 2008 Daylight technology and a DNIe+ chipset, as well as enhanced low-sound performance and three entertainment modes: sports; movie; and games.

Samsung also announced a tie-up with Electronic Arts. The gaming software giant is going to provide the content for 3D-Ready PDP TV. Prices are the South Korean Won equivalent of US$1,850 for the 42-incher, and US$2,656 for the 50-incher. Meanwhile, the HD version, the Cannes 550, will cost US$4,145. [Samsung and Aving]

