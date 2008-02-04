How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Purple Magic is Sub-US$100 Linux 3G Mobile, Not Recreational Drug

purple-magic-2%20GI.jpgThe fellows at NXP Semiconductors and Purple Labs have teamed up to put together the Purple Magic 3G mobile phone. The Linux based handset will retail below US$100, and if that does not have you interested, perhaps the video calling ability, incorporated MP3 player and high-speed internet browsing will have your bargain alarms hitting overdrive.

The handset will seamlessly switch between 2G and 3G networks depending on availability, and the creators hope to define a new niche in the market, where functionality does not come at too steep a price. The Purple Magic handset will be showcased at the Mobile World Congress later this month, but is said not to have any of the euphoric effects of purple haze—major downer. Nevertheless, we'll be sure to try and smoke it give it a grope when we get to Barcelona. [Slashphone]

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
animation castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles