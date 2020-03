The PSP is nice enough to hold, especially compared to the boxy DS Lite, but wouldn't it be better if it were even nicer? Like, Dualshock/Sixaxis nice? Now you can get this Flexible Hand Grip Advance Pad and make that dream come true. Sure, the bulk added doesn't really justify the slight comfort improvement from the grips, but if you've got huge man hands that cramp up with a little portable, this is totally worth it. [visavis via Famitsu via Kotaku]