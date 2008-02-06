How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PSP 2200mAh Battery Pack Lets You Get Your Game On For 11-Hours

The PSP is becoming a formidable platform with gaming, Skype, music and video all under the hood, but what if the standard battery does not cut it? Sony Japan has just announced a 2200 mAh battery pack for the PSP slim, which will allow up to 7-11 hours of continuous gaming and 7-11 hours of video playback.

That will be enough to see you through almost any journey, unless you're trekking the Antarctic solo. The battery itself does not sit flush with the PSP, but how are you going to complain when the longevity is jazzed-up to super-battery status? It will be priced at 5,500 Yen ($57) and will go on sale in Japan on March 19th. A State side release has not been confirmed at present. [Uberreview via Newlaunches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au auspol

Australia Wants To Let Foreign Spy Agencies Peek At Your Texts

A new amendment has been introduced in parliament looking to allow for the easier sharing of communications data between Australia's law enforcement and spy agencies and foreign governments. It comes in response to calls that spy agencies are being left behind without timely access to messaging apps with cloud servers in foreign jurisdictions.
animation castlevania exclusive interview io9 kevin-kolde konami netflix powerhouse-animation streaming vampires video-games warren-ellis

Attractively Sad Vampires And Psychedelic Horror: Warren Ellis And Kevin Kolde Lift The Lid On Castlevania's Third Season

Castlevania is on its way back to Netflix, with more bloody monsters to slay and more villainous scheming than you can shake a Belmont-approved whip at. But it faced a bit of a problem for writer Warren Ellis: he’d already killed off his villain, thinking there wouldn’t be a new season. So where does Castlevania go next?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles